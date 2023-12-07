 Live Streams
Main Menu

Topics

Topics Index

Browse all:

 Recent articles
 On-demand lessons
 On-demand courses
Choose a Study Path
Kabbalistic Calendar
Days of Connection
Sacred Texts
The Zohar
Kabbalistic Astrology
Master Kabbalists
Reincarnation
Global Consciousness
Main Menu

Events & Classes

Upcoming Events
Upcoming Classes
Browse By Location
Not near a Centre?

Our classes can also be attended online with a live instructor.

Browse Live Online Classes Explore On-Demand Courses
Main Menu

Membership

Become a Member

Find more wisdom and practices to elevate your self, your life, and the people around you. From weekly articles and videos to live-streamed and in-Centre classes and events, there is a membership plan for everyone.

View Membership Plans
Featured Membership:
Onehouse Community
  • Benefits include:
  • Join interactive webinars each week
  • Watch full-length courses on-demand
  • Enjoy discounts on events, guidance services & products*
  • And much more...
  • Join Today
  • *At participating locations. Restrictions apply.
Main Menu

Guidance

Go even deeper into the wisdom of Kabbalah with personalized guidance and chart readings.
Free Consultation With a Teacher

Our dedicated instructors are here to help you navigate your spiritual journey.

Request Yours
Kabbalistic Astrology Chart Reading

Learning about our soul through an astrological chart helps to give more meaning and greater understanding to the experiences we face, the people we know, the work we do, and the forks in the road.

Book a Chart Reading
Personal Guidance – Kabbalah Centre Services

One-on-one personalized sessions with an instructor to delve deeply into an area that interests you or support where you need it most. Meetings span from relationships to tikkune to deep Zohar study, all customized especially for you.

Book a Guidance Session
Main Menu

About

About
Our Teachers
Our Work

The Kabbalah Centre’s mission is to create a positive global change. Through the wisdom of Kabbalah, we empower humanity to transform and achieve true fulfillment.

Live Streams

Onehouse Community members have access to live streaming events at Centres in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Mexico City, London and Moscow. Missed it live? Replays of live-streamed classes and events stay on our site for up to four weeks.


Dec
07

07:00 AM
EST

Ten Luminous Emanations

Live from: Aprendizaje Virtual en Español

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Instructor(s): Yigal Kutnovsky

Language: Spanish

Ten Luminous Emanations (TLE) takes you on a fascinating journey into the world of metaphysics where you explore the early universe which preceded the Big Bang and life as we know it. It examines the ...


Dec
07

09:00 AM
EST

Daily Meditation

Live from: Aprendizaje Virtual en Español

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Instructor(s): David Heiblum, David Itic, Rachel Itic, Sarah Cohen

Language: Spanish

Throughout history, people from many different cultures have used meditation to find inner peace and wellness, as well as to access higher levels of consciousness. Kabbalistic Meditation aims to allow...


Dec
07

10:00 AM
EST

Morning Connection

Live from: Los Angeles

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Language: English

Every day we have the choice of being influenced by the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty and the resulting chaos that appears in our lives or we can choose to restore our consciousness to one of c...


Dec
07

12:30 PM
EST

Daily Zohar Reading

Live from: Virtual Live Learning (USA & Canada)

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Instructor(s): Michael Elchadif, Yehuda Ashkenazi

Language: English

When you study the Zohar, you read about pursuing unconditional love, tolerance, and human dignity. You are encouraged through profound stories and teachings to temper your ego, to embrace challenges,...


Dec
07

01:00 PM
EST

Chanukah Candle Lighting December 2023 Tel Aviv

Live from: Tel Aviv

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Language: Hebrew

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
07

01:00 PM
EST

Chanukah Candle Lighting

Live from: London

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Language: English

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
07

03:30 PM
EST

On World Peace: The Roles of the Collective and the Individual

Live from: Lisbon

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Instructor(s): Chaim Solomon

Language: Brazilian Portuguese

...


Dec
07

06:30 PM
EST

Chanukah: Connecting with the Light of Miracles

Live from: Aulas com Transmissão Ao Vivo (Brasil)

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Language: Brazilian Portuguese

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
07

07:30 PM
EST

Chanukah: Connecting with the Light of Miracles

Live from: Aprendizaje Virtual en Español

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Instructor(s): Benny Halfon, David Itic, David Varela, Yosef Basham

Language: Spanish

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
07

08:00 PM
EST

Sacred Sounds

Live from: Virtual Live Learning (USA & Canada)

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Instructor(s): Yehuda Ashkenazi

Language: English

Kabbalah teaches that true wellness involves three aspects: the mind, body, and soul. When we infuse spiritual methods into our healthy practices—which often focus on just the mind and body—we can beg...


Dec
07

09:00 PM
EST

Chanukah Candle Lighting | West Coast Broadcast

Live from: Los Angeles

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Language: English

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
07

09:00 PM
EST

Kabbalistic Meditation

Live from: Virtual Live Learning (USA & Canada)

Date: Dec. 7, 2023

Instructor(s): Yehuda Dan

Language: English

Throughout history, people from many different cultures have used meditation to find inner peace and wellness, as well as to access higher levels of consciousness. Kabbalistic Meditation aims to allow...


Dec
08

08:30 AM
EST

Chanukah Candle Lighting December 2023 Tel Aviv

Live from: Tel Aviv

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Language: Hebrew

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
08

09:00 AM
EST

Chanukah Candle Lighting

Live from: London

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Language: English

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
08

10:00 AM
EST

Morning Connection

Live from: Los Angeles

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Language: English

Every day we have the choice of being influenced by the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty and the resulting chaos that appears in our lives or we can choose to restore our consciousness to one of c...


Dec
08

10:30 AM
EST

Shabbat Vayeshev | Live from Israel

Live from: Tel Aviv

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Instructor(s): Meir Yeshurun

Language: Hebrew

Kabbalists view Shabbat (the Sabbath) not as a day of rest, but of intense spiritual work and connection. From sunset Friday evening through Saturday night, the kabbalists revealed a system of prayers...


Dec
08

11:00 AM
EST

Wellness for Soul and Body

Live from: Aprendizaje Virtual en Español

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Instructor(s): Michael Ordoñez

Language: Spanish

According to the wisdom of Kabbalah, any dis-ease we experience in our lives is often a symptom of a more spiritual cause. By learning the spiritual cause, we can better understand what the universe i...


Dec
08

12:30 PM
EST

Daily Zohar Reading

Live from: Virtual Live Learning (USA & Canada)

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Instructor(s): Michael Elchadif, Yehuda Ashkenazi

Language: English

When you study the Zohar, you read about pursuing unconditional love, tolerance, and human dignity. You are encouraged through profound stories and teachings to temper your ego, to embrace challenges,...


Dec
08

12:30 PM
EST

Shabbat Chanukah (Vayeshev) | in Russian

Live from: Moscow

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Language: Russian

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
08

01:30 PM
EST

Shabbat Chanukah with Michael & Monica Berg - UK & EU Broadcast

Live from: London

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Instructor(s): Michael Berg, Monica Berg

Language: English

Chanukah exudes a distinct energy known as Or HaGanuz, or "the hidden Light," which permeated the world immediately after Creation. This powerful spiritual Light fills our lives with pure positivity, ...


Dec
08

04:45 PM
EST

Chanukah: Connecting with the Light of Miracles

Live from: Aulas com Transmissão Ao Vivo (Brasil)

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Language: Brazilian Portuguese

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
08

06:00 PM
EST

Shabbat Chanukah (Vayeshev)

Live from: New York

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Language: English

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
08

06:30 PM
EST

Chanukah Candle Lighting | West Coast Broadcast

Live from: Los Angeles

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Language: English

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...


Dec
08

06:30 PM
EST

Chanukah: Connecting with the Light of Miracles

Live from: Aprendizaje Virtual en Español

Date: Dec. 8, 2023

Instructor(s): Benny Halfon, David Itic, David Varela, Yosef Basham

Language: Spanish

The ability to create a miracle is always in our hands. Sometimes it is as simple as lighting a candle. An empowering piece of knowledge the kabbalists often share is the spiritual law that miracles o...

We use cookies to improve user experience, and analyze website traffic. For these reasons, we may share your site usage data with our analytics partners. By continuing to the site, you consent to store on your device all the technologies described in our Cookie Policy. Please read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy for full details.