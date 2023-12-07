Location (All) Aulas com Transmissão Ao Vivo (Brasil) England - London France - Paris Germany - Berlin Israel - Haifa Israel - Tel Aviv Italy - Milan Mexico - Mexico City Aprendizaje Virtual en Español Portugal - Lisbon Russia - Moscow USA - Boca Raton USA - Los Angeles Virtual Live Learning (USA & Canada) USA - New York

Event/Course (All) A Deeper Connection: After Midnight Study Anatomy of the Soul Angels and Us: A Weekly Meditation Beyond Prophecy: Rav Ashlag's Writings for the Modern World Chanukah: Connecting with the Light of Miracles Chanukah Party with Michael and Monica Berg Chanukah & The New Moon of Capricorn Daily Zohar Reading Deep Consciousness Divine Inspiration Full Moon Meditation General Course Kabbalah for Women Kabbalistic Meditation Living Kabbalah Manifesting Our Desires: The New Moon of Capricorn Meditation: Breath Morning Connection Prayer of the Kabbalist: The Ana BeKo'ach Prosperity Principles Sacred Sounds Shabbat Ten Luminous Emanations The Writings of the Ari Tzadikim Stories Understanding the Zohar Weekly Astrology Forecast Wellness for Soul and Body Zohar Connection

Language (All) English Spanish German Brazilian Portuguese Italian Russian Hebrew French